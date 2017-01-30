How to take advantage of 'National Plan for Vacation' day

(Photo: Thinkstock)

What's your favorite destination?

Now, there's an entire day set aside that's meant to help you plan a trip to that destination. Jan. 31 marks National Plan for Vacation Day.

11Alive's Melissa Long spoke to Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie who had some tips on how to take advantage of the day. See some of those tips in the segment above.

Thinking of taking a cruise for your vacation? Take a look at some of the hottest new cruise ships of 2017:

(© 2017 WXIA)