Hundreds welcome refugee family at Hartsfield-Jackson

Staff , WXIA 11:49 PM. EST February 02, 2017

ATLANTA -- Dozens gathered at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday to welcome a refugee family into the country.

The International Rescue Committee said they oppose President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry of any additional refugees into the United States for 120 days. The group said this is Atlanta's final refugee family to make it in before the executive order is fully implemented. Legal challenges are mounting by the day.

On Friday, the first hearing will be held as the Washington State attorney general's office argues for a wide-ranging order freezing enforcement of the ban nationwide.

(© 2017 WXIA)

