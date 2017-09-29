Meet Denver International Airport's new therapy cat

Xeli is Denver International Airport's new therapy cat. (Photo: Denver International Airport)

Denver International Airport's CATS team is no longer only for dogs.

Yeah, we know that seems obvious.

This week, the airport introduced Xeli, the first feline to join the Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or CATS.

The team is made up of volunteer pet owners and their furry family members, and all pets are registered with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

"Traveling can sometimes create stress and anxiety for passengers," reads the program's website. "... (the) program offers a means for travelers to relieve that stress and benefit in a truly unexpected way."

All animals in the program wear vests that read "pet me" and passengers are encouraged to pet or hug them and take pictures.

Xeli, a 5-year-old female domestic shorthair, made her debut Friday.

"Our CATS program has been extremely popular with passengers since its inception in 2015, and what a purr-fect way to take the program to the next level by introducing our first feline, Xeli,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a news release. “Just like all of our dogs, Xeli will visit passengers on our concourses, bringing joy and comfort to passengers of all ages.”

For more information, visit https://www.flydenver.com/cats

