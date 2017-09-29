NBC reports bomb threat called in to Atlanta FAA Center

A delta flight takes off at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Ga. -- Officials are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to the Federal Aviation Administration office in metro Atlanta, Friday.

NBC spoke with a senior government official who confirmed the threat was made to the FAA Center in Hampton, Georgia.

While Hartsfield-Jackson itself saw no emergency status, the threat coincides with a Twitter storm of flyers around the country who were stuck on the ground while awaiting travel to the world's busiest airport.

The Hampton FAA location is also next door to the Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC).

At 5:17 p.m., Hartsfield-Jackson tweeted that operations were normal at that time.

