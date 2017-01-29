Nearly 2,000 protest at Hartsfield-Jackson amid immigration ban

(Photo: Tyson Paul/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Protesters joined together at airports across the country, Sunday, showing their opposition to President Trump's recent executive order halting refugees and barring people from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Saturday night, 11 legal residents were detained at Hartsfield-Jackson for several hours. The next day, nearly 2,000 people protested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

They argued that the US and Atlanta specifically should be welcoming people - not turning them away. At the world’s busiest airport Sunday was a day of solidarity.

"It's a good amount of people that show that people do care about us and don't hate us and want us out," one person said.

Hundreds packed both sides of the drive at the domestic south terminal protesting President Trump's executive orders.

“As an American, I think we're built on the foundation of great people coming here adding ideas and passion to our community,” Jon Wakeman said. “They ought to be able to do that without being impeded.”

Mayor Kasim Reed came to the protest to show his support. While there, he was greeted for calls to make Atlanta a “sanctuary city” believing that the Mayor hasn't done enough. Reed said Atlanta has been at the forefront of welcoming others.

“How are we arguing sanctuary city versus welcoming city when there is a President talking about banning people from seven countries,” he said.

As night fell, the protest dwindled but not before a smaller crowd marched through the inside of the terminal before returned outside continuing their protests through the evening.

11Alive’s Ryan Kruger spoke with officials with a local organization that works with refugee families. They said six people are supposed to fly in on Monday, fleeing from Afghanistan. But as of Sunday night, it's not clear if any of those refugees will make it Atlanta.

I haven't heard this one before..."we want a leader, not a creepy tweeter." pic.twitter.com/MNomxV6Em7 — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) January 29, 2017

Some protesters are now inside the South Domestic terminal @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/KaRbTNAJuo — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) January 29, 2017

