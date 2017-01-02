Photo: Serge Kassardjian (Twitter: @sergekass)

ATLANTA – An outage in the processing system of the agency meant to protect the nation’s borders has caused major delays at airports across the United States.

According to a spokesman with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officials in Atlanta responded to a computer system outage during the early evening hours Monday that lasted about an hour. The outage is apparently over in Atlanta and agents are back to processing arriving international travelers.

Several other airports continued to report outages well into Monday night, but around 10:30 p.m., the Customs agency reported via their Twitter account that all airports were back online.

All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of #CBP’s processing systems. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature. — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 3, 2017

It comes on a day when many travelers were returning home from holiday trips, and it didn’t take long for word about the issue to spread across social media. Travelers reported problems from all across the U.S.: Chicago, Boston, New York City, Baltimore, Miami and Atlanta all were reportedly affected.

lololololol the customs hall at Boston airport is too full for us to get off the plane cool — Molly Templeton (@mememolly) January 3, 2017

@BWI_Airport waiting after long journey with exhausted 18 month old because your customs server is down. Worrying and stressful. — Alex McRae Dimsdale (@amcraedimsdale) January 2, 2017

Theres currently a line a little more than 1/8th of a mile long (and growing!) at customs at the Atlanta airport — Joseph Shlanta (@JShlanta) January 3, 2017

stuck in customs in atlanta, systems down nation wide. I have never seen this. cyber attack? pic.twitter.com/yKydriZZ1e — Serge Kassardjian (@sergekass) January 3, 2017

NBC News reported agents had to process arrivals by hand due to the systems being down. Some on Twitter reported wait times of several hours.

Stuck in customs at Atlanta. "National outage of customs system. No one can leave or enter the country by air. 3-5 hr wait." @CustomsBorder — Alberto Villarreal (@BetoVillarreal) January 3, 2017

The spokesman for the agency told 11Alive they won’t have numbers on how many travelers were affected for at least a few days, but NBC News reported more than 30 international flights were affected at Miami International Airport, and at least two people passed out while waiting in line.

People getting hot and unhappy. pic.twitter.com/JHqyFsb9Il — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 3, 2017

A statement released by the agency acknowledged that they were experiencing a "temporary outage" at various ports of entry. The agency said they were taking "immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

At this time, officials did not mention a potential cause to what he described as a minor issue, but said that there is no indication at this time the disruption was "malicious in nature."

