ATLANTA -- An Atlanta-based group is planning to make their opinion of immigration bans known right in front of the busiest airport in the U.S.

Members of Project South are expected to protest in front of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 4 p.m. Sunday. The protest comes after Rep. Hank Johnson says 11 foreign-born residents were detained - some for hours - while trying to re-enter the country at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The local protest also echoes others already underway at major airports around the country where even more people were held under increased scrutiny for flying from now-restricted countries.

Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

However, for some metro Atlantans, it also meant they couldn't re-enter the U.S. despite being legal residents.

"The executive order issued Friday which applies to Legal Permanent Citizens as well as visa holders of designated Muslim countries as well as refugees led to the detention of at least 11 people including a 10-year-old child and a grandmother at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport on Saturday," a representative from Project South said in a release to the media.

The protest also follows a judge's ruling that has temporarily stayed the actions of the executive branch, but that has done little to ease concerns of foreign-born residents who intend to travel home.

As a relative of a family detained at Hartsfield-Jackson told 11Alive's Ryan Kruger on Saturday, he just hopes the issue is resolved soon.

