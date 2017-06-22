Seoul-to-Atlanta Delta flight diverted to Tokyo

Delta Air Lines Boeing 777-200LR (file photo) (Photo: Copyright Delta Air Lines - All Rights Reserved)

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight from Seoul-to-Atlanta was diverted to Tokyo on Thursday morning, Atlanta time, after the smell of smoke was detected on board the plane.

The plane was Delta Flight 26, originally flying from Seoul's Incheon International Airport to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. It was diverted to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo after the flight crew noted the smell in the cabin.

The Boeing 777 landed safely in Tokyo and Delta maintenance crews are currently going over the aircraft.

Delta officials in Atlanta released a statement:

The flight crew of Delta flight 26 from Incheon International Airport in Seoul to Atlanta elected to divert to Tokyo’s Haneda International after a smoky odor was observed in the cabin. The Boeing 777 landed in Haneda without incident and Delta’s maintenance technicians are evaluating the aircraft. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Once airline officials determine the status of the aircraft, they said they will share information regarding the continuation of Flight 26 to Atlanta.

