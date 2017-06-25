Summer gasoline prices continue to fall

Summer travelers are smiling at falling gas prices.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.32. That’s down more than seven cents in two weeks, and four cents below the prices one year ago.
According to analyst Trilby Lundberg, a drop in crude oil prices has been passed onto the refineries, and now to retail gas stations.
A plentiful supply of oil and gasoline is fueling a fierce price competition in the industry.
