Summer gasoline prices continue to fall

NBC

Summer travelers are smiling at falling gas prices.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.32. That’s down more than seven cents in two weeks, and four cents below the prices one year ago.

According to analyst Trilby Lundberg, a drop in crude oil prices has been passed onto the refineries, and now to retail gas stations.

A plentiful supply of oil and gasoline is fueling a fierce price competition in the industry.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM