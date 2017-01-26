Travelzoo releases list of best destinations for deal-hungry travelers

Travelzoo is out with its annual list of the top destinations where U.S. travelers will find the best deals. Peru, Paris and Washington D.C. are among the destinations where the global deals publisher says you might score the best bargains. Travelzoo studied hotel prices and currency fluctuations, among other factors, when the team compiled the list for 2017.

Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo's Senior Editor, speaks with 11Alive's Melissa Long and helps you to plan your next adventure.

