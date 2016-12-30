What to know | New rules for requesting Lyft, Uber rides at Atlanta's airport

ATLANTA - Rideshare services will be allowed to pick up passengers at the world's busiest airport starting on Jan. 1.

In September, the Atlanta City Council voted to allow companies like Uber and Lyft to legally service Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This is a change from the unlawful picks up that have been happening.

As part of the approved plan, passengers who request rides from the airport will have an additional $3.85 fee added to their tab.

According to a statement from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, highlights of the plan include: * Transportation providers will be required to apply for an annual permit of $50 per vehicle, up to $100,000 annually. * Ride-sharing vehicles and taxis will be subject to a seven-year age limit. * Drivers will wait for customers in a designated ride-sharing area supported by innovative geo-fencing technology. * All vehicles must display a decal while providing transportation services at the airport.