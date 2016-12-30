World's highest bridge opens to traffic in remote China

The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, NBC News reports.
The 4400-foot-long Beipanjiang bridge connects two southwestern Chinese provinces and has a height equivalent to a 200-story building. That height makes it the world's tallest bridge down to the ground or water surface.
Construction on the bridge began nearly more than three years ago in 2013. The two sides were finally connected in September 2016.
See photos of the bridge below.
PHOTOS | World's highest bridge opens to traffic
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs