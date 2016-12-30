World's highest bridge opens to traffic in remote China

This picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province. The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters, local authorities said on December 30. / AFP / STR / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, NBC News reports.

The 4400-foot-long Beipanjiang bridge connects two southwestern Chinese provinces and has a height equivalent to a 200-story building. That height makes it the world's tallest bridge down to the ground or water surface.

Construction on the bridge began nearly more than three years ago in 2013. The two sides were finally connected in September 2016.

See photos of the bridge below.

PHOTOS | World's highest bridge opens to traffic