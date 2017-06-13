WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
48
Atlanta, GA
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
WXIA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
The Investigators
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Closings Admin
Weather Cameras
Wizometer
Submit Pics
StormTrackers
Traffic
Commuter Dude
Travel
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Falcons
Braves
ATL United
Hawks
College
Olympics
Features
11Alive and Well
Atlanta & Company
Atlanta Biz
Atlanta Tech Edge
Canathon
Black History
Cold Cases
Companies That Care
Crime
DIY
Education
Food
Hero Central
Holding the Powerful Accountable
Kids Who Care
Magnify Money
Morning Rush
Real Men Wear Gowns
Safety First
Senior Source
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Jobs
TV Listings
Your Take
© 2017 WXIA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
This Trendy Facial Is The New Way To Ros�
Wine is loaded with antioxidants, so why not spread the love to beauty? Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the scoop.
Related Videos
New Natural Hair Emojis Are Getting Mixed Reviews
BUZZ60
Is This Pup The World's Most Pampered Christmas Pooch?
BUZZ60
What Does Oxford's Word of the Year Actually Mean?
BUZZ60
Some Very Unusual Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Under $20
BUZZ60
What's The Real Story Behind The Christmas Pickle Tradition?
BUZZ60
California Family Builds Life-Size Millennium Falcon On Their Roof
BUZZ60
Add Magic To Your Breakfast With This Unicorn Cereal!
BUZZ60
New Study Shows that Uber is the New Ambulance Likely Because of Costs
BUZZ60
These Food Resolutions Are Key For a Healthier 2018
BUZZ60
The True Story Behind Princess Margaret's Romance on 'The Crown' Season 2
BUZZ60
Believe It: Cher Launches Incredible Holiday Merch
BUZZ60
Get Ready for The Darkest Day of The Year
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2017 WXIA-TV. All Rights Reserved.