100,000+ lose power in deadly spring storms

More than 100,000 customer lost power in Tuesday evening's storm that dropped large hail, downed trees and power lines throughout the area.

As of 7:00 Wednesday morning, nearly 40,000 customer were still without power.

Jacob Hawkins with Georgia Power told 11Alive they have crews coming in from parts of the state that were not impacted to help get the power back on for everyone.

"We'll be out in force as the sun comes up and we'll get everybody back on as soon as possible," he said.

He said most of the outages were north of Atlanta.

"We've seen a lot of power outages in north metro Atlanta and North Georgia," Hawkins said.

Customers looking for information on when power will be restored to their home or business can check Georgia Power's outage map and to find an update on their exact address.

Hawkins said crews worked throughout the night to restore power to approximately 100,000 customers. Because wire are down, Georgia Power wanted to remind people of the dangers of approaching power lines.

"Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage," the company said in a release.

At least one person was killed as a result of the storms, when a tree fell on a Hoschton home between the cities of Braselton and Pendergrass.

