ATLANTA – Several metro Atlanta counties are under Code Orange air quality alerts for Saturday, June 10.

The alerts were issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Code Orange is a designation that says air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease may need to limit any prolonged outdoor exertion in the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are the highest.

The counties included are Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Clayton; Coweta; DeKalb; Douglas; Fulton; Fayette; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; Henry; Newton; Paulding; Rockdale; Spalding; and Walton.

