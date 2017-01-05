WXIA
Atlanta prepares for snow | Here's what to know

Chesley Weather Forecast

Kristen Reed, WXIA 11:49 AM. EST January 05, 2017

ATLANTA - Atlanta and the surrounding areas will get snow this weekend.

Stormtracker Chesley McNeil said, “the models are coming into agreement that it’s likely that we’ll see snow in the area.”

The national weather service issued a winter storm watch in anticipation of the snow. More on the watch, here.

The amount of snow and how long it will stick around is what’s in question but the definitive answer is, “absolutely, I believe it.”

The winter weather will begin to move into Georgia Friday morning. It's moving into the east from the western part of the country.

“Rain will start to fall first. That will be Friday, mid-morning into the afternoon,” McNeil said.

Temperatures will be above freezing in Atlanta for most of the day; the high will be around 40. In North Georgia, the temperatures will be right at or below freezing during the day.

“We will see light rain during the afternoon and at some point in the evening, temps will start to drop below freezing,” McNeil said.

Overnight is when we’re more likely to see accumulating snow when the temperatures dip below freezing.

Tips | Winter Weather Hacks

Saturday morning when people wake up, there could be anywhere from one to three inches of snow on the ground, especially in the grassy areas.

11Alive Stormtrackers predict the snow will begin to melt later into the morning as the temperatures rise.

If precipitation continues past 10:00 a.m. when it starts getting warmer, the snow will turn back into a wintry mix and then into just rain.

The high Saturday will be in the high 30’s.

The impact on the roads during the evening commute on Friday will be minimal, according to 11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark. The snow is not expected until well into the evening after the rush hour.

