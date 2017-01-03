Breaking down your chances for weekend winter weather

(Photo: maxuser)

The big question for the end of the week and the weekend...will there be snow?

I know there is a lot of info and maps floating around out there on social media. Be careful what you read and share. Make sure you are getting your information from a reputable source. Anyone can grab a map from model output and throw it out there. It is our job as meteorologists to use that model data as guidance and then come up with our own forecast.

Here is what we are seeing so far:

COLD AIR

The cold air will definitely be in place for the end of the week and the weekend. Morning temperatures will be below freezing Saturday morning. Temperatures above the surface will also be cold enough for snow. High temperatures on Saturday will hold in the upper 30s.

MOISTURE

This is the big IF.

We do expect some moisture to move into this column of cold air. It's just to early to be specific on how much. The American model was going crazy a couple of days ago with some outrageous snow amounts. We never bought into that. The EURO model was bullish at first, but now is showing a little moisture moving in.

Another big IF is the placement of the moisture arriving. Some of the moisture could remain farther to the south with dry weather over north Georgia. We are thinking at this point that we will have some sort of winter mix with enough moisture in the Atlanta area clashing with the colder air.

TIMING

This is another big challenge to pinpoint 3 to 4 days out. A couple of models have the onset of precipitation beginning Friday afternoon and night. Another model holds it off until overnight Friday into Saturday. We will continue watching the trends of the models to help fine tune when the moisture moves in and when it will move out.

SUMMARY

As you can see, there are still a lot of variables. We wish we could be more specific. However, it would be irresponsible at this point to start guessing on the precipitation type and snow amounts.

Here's what we are leaning toward right now: More clouds will build in on Friday with cold air in place. There is a 20 percent chance for some moisture to move in Friday evening. That could be a rain/flurry mixture. The best chance for some snow flurries will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few of those flurries could linger into the afternoon. The moisture would push out Saturday night. We expect mainly clear but cold weather on Sunday.

We will continue updating this outlook for you as more data comes in. We will fine tune the temps, timing and potential for accumulations.

