Chance for rain during evening commute today

Chesley Weather Forecast

Kristen Reed and Chesley McNeil, WXIA 12:13 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Light showers and clouds are likely to accompany the evening commute. Thunderstorms are also possible as a cold front pushes in from the West.

The Georgia counties in the Northwest parts of the state will begin to get rain in the late morning hours. The Atlanta metro area will begin to get rain just before 4:00 PM.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the metro area closer to 6PM and 7PM. The thunderstorms pose a marginal risk. The rain will end sometime after midnight and Wednesday is expected to have sunny skies. 

 

 

