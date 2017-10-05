WXIA
Checklist: Your hurricane season supply kit

11Alive's StormTracker and meteorologist Chesley McNeil breaks it down.

Are you prepared if an emergency were to happen?

It's important to know the difference between a watch and a warning: a "hurricane watch" means conditions are a threat within 48 hours and you should be ready to act.

A "hurricane warning" means life-threatening conditions are expected within 36 hours, and you should be ready to evacuate if encouraged by local officials.

Ready.gov suggests that you have a Ready Kit prepared with all the gear you'll need. They also suggest that you prepare a portable kit in case you have to hit the road.

These items are recommended for your Ready kit:

  • Water. One gallon per person per day, for at least 3 days, for drinking and hygiene
  • Food. At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Click here for recipe ideas featuring non-perishable foods, manual tools and alternative heating sources.
  • Can opener. For food, if kit contains canned food
  • Radio. Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both
  • Emergency charger for mobile devices
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Whistle. To signal for help
  • Face mask. To help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties. For personal hygiene
  • Wrench or pliers. To turn off utilities
  • Local maps

ADDITIONAL ITEMS

  • Prescription medications and glasses
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Pet food, extra water, pet supplies, toys and vaccination forms.
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
  • Cash or traveler’s checks and change
  • Emergency reference material such as a first aid book
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider adding bedding in cold weather.
  • Complete change of clothing. Include a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider adding clothing in cold weather.
  • Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils and paper towels
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

It's important to plan ahead as grocery and supply stores will be in short supply in the days and hours leading up to a hurricane.

The American Red Cross also has a hurricane safety checklist you can download here to prepare your family from danger.

