Confirmed: Tornado touches down in northwest Georgia

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that one tornado touched down in northwest Georgia amid Thursday's severe storms.

The tornado was classified as an EF 1 storm and touched down west of Chatsworth, Ga. with maximum.

Crews confirmed that the storm traveled for 3 miles destroying a barn, peeling the roof off of an industrial building and severely damaging a baseball complex at a local school. The storm also caused some minor damage to a few homes along Chestnut Street and snapped and uprooted several trees.

Officials said the tornado was 150 yards wide.

