WXIA
Close

Confirmed: Tornado touches down in northwest Georgia

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 4:23 PM. EST March 02, 2017

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that one tornado touched down in northwest Georgia amid Thursday's severe storms.

The tornado was classified as an EF 1 storm and touched down west of Chatsworth, Ga. with maximum.

Crews confirmed that the storm traveled for 3 miles destroying a barn, peeling the roof off of an industrial building and severely damaging a baseball complex at a local school.  The storm also caused some minor damage to a few homes along Chestnut Street and snapped and uprooted several trees.

Officials said the tornado was 150 yards wide.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories