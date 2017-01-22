Deal declares state of emergency for seven south Georgia counties

WALB-TV

ATLANTA, Ga -- Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for seven south central Georgia counties after a rash of overnight storms left 11 dead and 23 injured.

Deal issued the statement on Sunday after recommendations from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA).

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in south central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said. "These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage.

"As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand or extend this emergency declaration as needed. In addition to the state’s response, all indications suggest we will also be submitting a request for federal assistance as well."

Deal also said the National Weather Service is predicting a third wave of severe weather later on Sunday, "which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta," Deal said.

