Death toll continues to rise after Southern tornadoes

Storm damage in SouthWest Georgia after tornadoes and high winds.

ADEL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on its two-day assault on the region.

RELATED | Massive tornado hits Albany, SW Georgia

Severe weather put millions of people in the South on edge and left seven dead in one south Georgia trailer park alone Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.

Photos | Storms tear through SW Georgia

Authorities in south Georgia's Cook County confirmed seven people died at a mobile home park in the rural community of Adel, where about half of the 40 homes were leveled. Debris lay about not far from mobile homes largely untouched but emptied of survivors and cordoned off by police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.