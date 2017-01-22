WXIA
Death toll continues to rise after Southern tornadoes

Death toll rises in south Georgia

The Associated Press , WXIA 5:13 AM. EST January 23, 2017

ADEL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on its two-day assault on the region.

Severe weather put millions of people in the South on edge and left seven dead in one south Georgia trailer park alone Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.

Authorities in south Georgia's Cook County confirmed seven people died at a mobile home park in the rural community of Adel, where about half of the 40 homes were leveled. Debris lay about not far from mobile homes largely untouched but emptied of survivors and cordoned off by police.

