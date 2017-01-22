Death toll rises to 15 amid southwest Ga. storms

Storms ripped through SW Georgia overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. IMAGES WALB-TV

ALBANY, Ga. -- The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

Officials confirmed to WALB-TV that Jessie James Newsome and Bettie Lee Newsome were the two people killed in Brooks County.

The deputy coroner confirmed multiple fatalities and multiple injuries following storms in Cook County early Sunday morning. Seven total fatalities were confirmed.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least two people died during the storm.

The Dougherty County coroner has confirmed that 4 people are dead in the area, bringing the total to 15 deaths in Southwest Georgia.

Damage reported so far after the storms

Injured patients from Adel & Tifton were transported to South Georgia Medical Center. Cook Medical Center, a campus of Tift Regional Medical Center in Adel, received 11 victims for treatment of minor lacerations and contusions. Seven patients were treated and later discharged.

Two patients were admitted to Cook Medical Center and remain under observation. One patient was transferred to Tift Regional Medical Center, and another patient has been transferred to South Georgia Medical Center.

Tift Regional Medical Center received three patients. One was treated and later discharged, while two were transferred to a Navicent Health in Macon.

Both Cook Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center are on standby and are accepting any patients who may need treatment.

Any families seeking information about missing individuals are urged to contact the Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875. First Baptist Church of Adel located at 200 East 5th Street can be contacted at (229) 561-1201. Both churches have been designated as a shelter.

The Turner County EMA Director Mark Robinson has reported that 20 to 25 people have been hurt. And a shelter will be opened at the Turner County Civic Center which is located at 354 Lamar Street.

A possible tornado was spotted Springdale on Philema Road heading toward River Point. Video was provided by a WALB-TV viewer.

Both people were in the same home in Barney that was displaced into Hwy 122.

At least three injuries were confirmed in Thomas County.

The sheriff's office said a mobile home at Airline and Centennial Road was destroyed with a man inside.

Water rose in the Albany area, and initial reports said the East side of Albany sustained some damage.

Some roads in Albany were impacted by flooding. You can see the list here.

Here's a break down of the storms:

The first round of strong-severe storms was expected Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. This line of storms mostly just produced heavy rain, wind and some hail.

Round two has the best chance of producing tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail. Storms will move through the area from 10 p.m. Saturday until to 5 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 30 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail, and a 5 percent chance of a tornado. This is when the enhanced risk levels will cover most of southwest GA. Localized flash flooding will also be possible.

Round three of the severe storms is forecast to blast through south Georgia on Sunday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. This could come as a line of storms and/or as supercell storms. The greatest threat will be east of a line from Blakely and Cuthbert to Plains. Severe threats will be equal to round two, but because the event is farther in the future, confidence is not a high as round two. Although this could be the worst round for the eastern communities. The severe threat should finally end by sunset. Non-thunderstorm winds are expected to be quite gusty through Monday at speeds of 30-35 mph as the center of the storm bombs over north Georgia.

