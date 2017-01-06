WXIA
DeKalb opening warming centers on Saturday morning

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:35 AM. EST January 07, 2017

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County announces the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency will have several warming centers available for citizens to use during the expected cold temperatures this weekend.

Currently, the following locations are open and are accepting citizens any time overnight:

  • Hillcrest Church of Christ, 1939 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, Ga. 30035
  • Brookhaven Police Department, 2665 Buford Hwy., Brookhaven, Ga. 30324
  • Panola Mountain State Park, 3350 Klondike Road, Lithonia, Ga. 30038

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, the following locations will be open:

  • Fire Station 3, 24 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
  • Fire Station 8, 2711 Clairmont Road,  Atlanta  Ga. 30329
  • Fire Station 18, 4588 Barclay Drive, Dunwoody Ga. 30339
  • Fire Station 25 , 7136 Rockbridge, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087
  • Memorial Drive Presbyterian, 5140 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road East, Lithonia, Ga. 30038
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road Stone Mountain, GA 30088 
  • Stronghold Christian Church, 724 Rock Chapel Road East, Lithonia, Ga. 30058

For up-to-date information during the weather event, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for emergency messages, news release and social media posts.

