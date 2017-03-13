Delta cancels more than 900 flights ahead of winter storm

Customers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a Delta Air Lines computer outage grounded flights Monday morning.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Delta Air Lines has canceled more than 900 flights in advance of a major winter storm approaching the northeast.

In a statement on Monday, the Atlanta-based airline said 800 flights have been cancelled on Tuesday in three New York-area airports as well as Washington D.C., Boston and other northeastern airports.

Delta has also cancelled 130 mainline and Delta Connection regional flights for Monday night.

Delta issued a winter weather waiver on Saturday to allow customers to make one-time schedule changes to their travel plans without fee, and to move ahead of or behind the storm’s Tuesday impact.

Delta expects to resume operations with a reduced Tuesday night schedule and flights should return closer to normal on Wednesday.

