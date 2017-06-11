Did you feel it? Minor earthquake reported in central Georgia

GORDON, Ga. -- Rumbles in the ground weren't in your imaginations, central Georgians. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms that a small earthquake was reported east of Macon early Sunday.

The 2.5 magnitude quake was reported in the area of Wilkinson County, Ga. The epicenter appeared to be about 6.8 miles east, northeast of the city of Gordon.

Quakes at this level on the Richter Scale are considered some of the lightest that can still be felt. But rarely do they cause more than minor damage. So far, the USGS has gotten only two reports from residents who felt the shake.

