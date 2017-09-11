Irma may be on her way out, but don't forget about Hurricane Jose

(Photo: maxuser)

As we celebrate the demise of Irma, we can't forget about Hurricane Jose that is still churning out the in Atlantic Ocean.

At first, computer models indicated that Jose would turn and stay out at sea. Well, Jose is going to turn, but the latest forecast track shows that the turn could become a "circle" sending Jose back toward the southeast Atlantic coast.

The forecast track over the next five days shows a loop, then a track closer to the United States next week.

This still has a long time to change. 11Alive's StormTrackers and meteorologists will keep watching it for you.

