Don't worry. This will not be Snow Jam.

Atlanta came to a standstil for #SnowJam2014. (Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

If you’re wondering whether tomorrow’s snow will be a repeat of the infamous "Snow Jam of 2014...don’t panic.

While the snowfall amounts may be similar, this time around, there’ll be no snow-headaches.

Three years ago, winter weather brought a nightmare. This time? A dream by comparison.

VIDEO | Snow Jam 2014, then vs. now

With the 2014 Snow Jam, the snow struck Metro Atlanta in the middle of a work day. It blindsided many because predicting the path of that storm had been difficult, and it suddenly shifted into the most populous areas of Georgia.

All at once, everything shut down – government offices and private businesses and schools all closed, sending a tsunami of traffic onto every road and highway in Metro Atlanta. All that congestion stranded countless thousands of people in their vehicles for hours, unable to move on the dangerous glaze for twelve hours and longer.

This time, the snow arrives later on a Friday night into a Saturday morning. Most people will already be home and off the roads. And this time (unlike three years ago), Georgia DOT and local governments are already pre-treating the roads to minimize icing during the storm.

VIDEO | How Snow Jam changed weather response

So apart from all the inconvenience of unexpected early-dismissals or school-closings that families will be handling tomorrow, as long as people stay off the roads during and after the snowfall, there should be far fewer disruptions and dangers than three years ago.

PHOTOS | Winter Weather Hacks

