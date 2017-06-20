Armed with ropes and flotation vests, firefighters carried out a 5-year-old boy to his parents anxiously waiting.

Heavy downpours all day caused Nancy creek to rise above its bank and creep toward some homes.

"There was some flash flooding that almost overtook the house, so police and firemen came and saved the kids, which was fantastic," said homeowner Travis Lindquist.

In all, firefighters evacuated two adults and two small children from that home. Firefighters said the water wasn't an extreme threat, but they said they'd rather be safe than sorry.

"It wasn't too high, it was maybe a couple of feet. One or two feet," said DeKalb Fire spokesperson Capt. Eric Jackson. "But, it doesn't take a lot of water to start washing things away. We decided to err on the side of caution."

DeKalb County fire crews were actually responding to another call, pulling a lifeguard from the flooded pool and tennis area on Warrenhall Lane. The water there was so swift it buckled the parking lot asphalt and brought down a fence.

Then, they heard about the flooding in the residential neighborhood.

"This was very unexpected, and I'm glad everybody is safe," Lindquist said. "I would say that we're dealing with real heroes. God bless them."

Hours of heavy rain created a host of problems around Metro Atlanta. On Mimms Road near Doraville, more than two dozen employees had to be evacuated from a local business. And on the Buford Connector, just as rush hour was starting, one lane had to be shut down as water flooded the roadway. Meanwhile, Peachtree Creek, which notoriously breaches its banks during downpours, was on the rise all afternoon and evening. It is expected to crest later Tuesday night.

No one was injured in all the flooding.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, this week will remain unsettled and the rain chances stick around for much of the week. Read the full forecast from 11Alive StormTrackers here.

Photos | Election Day storms

© 2017 WXIA-TV