Five dead as severe weather slams South

Five people died Monday when violent storms barreled through the South, causing power outages, flooding and downed power lines.

A Walton County, Fla., man, drowned near his submerged car in Mossy Head, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Officials said they believe the man, who was found face-down in the water, was trying to evacuate when he succumbed.

"We are encouraging everyone to adhere to flood warnings and make sure your loved ones in these areas are safe when leaving their homes," the sheriff's office statement read.

Four people were also killed Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Ala., said Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, according to the Associated Press.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Alabama were causing the most concern among weather experts, the National Weather Service reported.

Officials warned of numerous threats, including wind, hail and flash floods, the weather service said.

Wind damage was reported across Louisiana. Gusts broke skylights in Marksville, and even picked up a fireworks stand, moving it 30-40 feet and mangling the structure.

At least two tornadoes were confirmed.

Damage was reported in 18 counties in Mississippi, 15 parishes in Louisiana and 15 counties in Texas.

