Flash flood watches remain in effect for 36 counties

Flash flood watches remain in effect throughout 36 Atlanta and Georgia counties through Saturday evening.

11Alive meteorologists forecast that an approaching cold front will help trigger some of these showers and storms throughout Saturday.

The higher chance for storms will be around lunchtime and in the afternoon hours. The front will begin to push storms south in the afternoon. Areas south of I-20 will continue with storm chances into late afternoon. There is a "marginal" risk from Atlanta south and east that we could see an isolated severe storm develop.

Drier air is forecast for Sunday, with decreasing clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

