Today we will have partly cloudy skies with a high around 60 degrees. A dry front will move through the area with only a few clouds. There isn't enough moisture to give us any rain chances.

The winds will shift and be from the northeast on Friday. We will continue with a few clouds mixing in with highs back to the 50s.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. We will have some clouds mixing with the sun and a 20% chance for a shower.

Christmas day will be even warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We will also have a 20% chance for a shower on Christmas day with the warm air in place.

We will stay warm for much of next week. Highs will be in the 60s with a 30% chance for a shower Monda and Tuesday.

