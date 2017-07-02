Fourth of July weather: What to expect

The 4th of July will start out mild and muggy with Partly Cloudy skies. At the start race the relative humidity will be near 100% with temps in the mid 70s making it difficult to keep your body cool during the race. Make sure you hydrate now by drinking an electrolyte rich beverage and plenty of H20!

By the afternoon the feels-like temps will be near 100 degrees so take it easy and check on small children who can become easily overheated. Taking frequent cooling breaks inside an air conditioned space.

Late afternoon and into the evening we expected to see scattered thunderstorms develop. Watch out because some of these storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storms are expected to quiet down after the sun sets. We will be watching the radar and let you know if isolated fireworks impact local fireworks shows! Have a Happy 141st Independence Day!

© 2017 WXIA-TV