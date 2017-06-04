Flooding reported as heavy rains pound Atlanta

WXIA

ATLANTA -- Flooding was reported by several viewers Sunday afternoon, as heavy rains and storms swept through portions of metro Atlanta.

One DeKalb resident recorded this video of flooding at the corner of Lavista and Richard Stokes roads near Decatur:

"This happens every time we get a little rain," the viewer said. "We keep calling DeKalb County but they don't come out to fix it."

This video was taken by 11Alive reporter Faith Abubey at the corner of the I-85 south access road, just before the Armour Drive exit:

According to 11Alive forecasters, Sunday and Monday will be unsettled with periods of showers and storms.

Many areas are forecasted to pick up more than an inch of rain, while others could see up two inches.

Some of the wet weather will likely linger into Tuesday, then leading to drier, less humid air and temperatures below and then near average.

