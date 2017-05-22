Heavy rains will affect your evening commute Monday

Showers developing across Alabama are expected to move into Georgia through the afternoon rush hour Monday, bringing heavy rains to the north central and central portions of the state. 11Alive Storm Tracker Chesley McNeil lays out the timing: "It will likely start out muggy and mild with Mostly Cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon as temperature rise back into the 80s. "

A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of metro Atlanta through Wednesday afternoon.

Several rounds of heavy rain are expected through the afternoon, with the main period of rain expected to begin Monday afternoon, and last through Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of anywhere from 2-to-4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible through the period.

Some portions of the metro area have already received anywhere from 1-to-3 inches of rain over the weekend, which will make the soil more likely to flood, especially in urban areas. Creeks, streams and rivers are likely to overflow their banks as well.





