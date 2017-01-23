WXIA
Heavy winds, up to 40 mph on the morning commute

A wind advisory is in place until 7PM Monday evening.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 6:42 AM. EST January 23, 2017

ATLANTA - A wind advisory is in place for most of metro Atlanta so, commuters can expect windy conditions as they drive to work this morning.

Wind and rain knocked trees down in places like Cherokee County. On Avery Rd. near Canton, Ga. a power crew is working on restoring power lines that are down. The supervisor on the scene said both lines and power poles came down overnight. He said a similar situation is happening nearby on Scott Rd.

The wind advisory lasts until 7pm and could bring gusts to 40 mph causing downed branches and trees and loose object may go airborne.

