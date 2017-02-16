Here's how to view an ISS flyover tonight!

Sky watchers will have the chance to see the International Space Station when it transits the night sky tonight.

According to StormTracker Chris Holcomb, visibility will be good early this evening to view the ISS at 7:06 p.m.

The ISS is expected to rise in the northwest sky about 10 degrees above the horizon at that time. It will appear as a bright light moving across the sky.

The peak height will be almost straight up at 85 degrees above the horizon, then it will disappear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the southeast sky. The viewing will last about 6 minutes.

Check back on Chris Holcomb's Facebook page at around 7 p.m., as he holds a live chat during the flyover!

WATCH | Rocket carrying crew of 3 blasts off for ISS

RELATED PHOTOS | Ga. Tech alum Shane Kimbrough aboard the ISS

(© 2017 WXIA)