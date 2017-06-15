A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Murray and Whitfield counties until 4:30 pm. At 4:02 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dawnville or near Dalton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says strong to possibly severe storms are possible this afternoon and this evening across parts of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Storms are expected to redevelop through the afternoon and early evening hours, as clouds increase. The high this afternoon was expected to reach 90 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, thunderstorms, some possibly severe are expected to move across the metro area, starting from the northwest, as early as 4 pm and, and then moving across the remainder of the area by 5:30 pm.

High winds and isolated large hail events are the primary threats across the area, along with heavy rains and vivid lightning.



This afternoon, Chris is watching a line of severe thunderstorms is pushing toward northwest Georgia, and filling in from north of Chattanooga to northwest of Birmingham. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across northern Alabama in advance of this line of storms.

Chris and the 11Alive Storm Trackers will keep an eye on this line as it moves toward the metro area on the air and online, and bring you the latest weather statements, watches and warnings. He will have a full update later this afternoon on 11Alive at Five.

