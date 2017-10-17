How long will the chilly weather last?

child playing with autumn leaves (Photo: Choreograph)

As you've probably heard, and possibly felt, it's cooler outside and almost everyone is rejoicing. Fall weather is finally here.

Not to be a 'Debbie Downer' but the real question still remains, how long is this going to last?

According to 11Alive's Chesley McNeil, we'll get to enjoy the unseasonably chilly weather for another day, then come Thursday and into Friday, temperatures will start to rise.

Not to say it'll be sweltering hot, but we will reach a high of about 77 degrees by Friday and we should also see some rain in the forecast come Monday.

We can expect to see overnight temperatures in the low 50s and 40s until Friday which is actually unseasonably cooler than what we're used to seeing.

But until then, it's clear, blue skies and sweater weather for everyone!

