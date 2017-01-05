How much snow? Compare the models; see the snow projection

11Alive StormTrackers have come up with this snow projection based off data from other models.

With snow in the forecast, there are lots of questions about how much accumulation is expected.

There are several different models out there projecting snow amounts, so 11Alive StormTrackers look at computer models for guidance when they are coming up with their forecast.

The frustrating part of forecasting snow in the Atlanta area comes when the models vary greatly from model-to-model and run-to-run. We've seen some big differences in the past few days from all of the models.

It's the job of our meteorologists to look at the models, and weigh what is really going on in the atmosphere, then come up with their own forecast.

So what is each model and how do they tend to trend? We break it down below:

GFS

This is the American model. The GFS tends to over state snow amounts in our area. It has been going way overboard for the past few days with really high snow amounts. Late on Thursday, the GFS started trending down on it's snow projections for Atlanta.

NAM

This model has been running in the middle between the GFS and the models that aren't showing much snow. The NAM has proven well in past snowstorms. This is the one that has been most representative of what we think is going to happen.

EURO

This is the European model. The EURO usually does a good job with snowstorms. However, it sometimes struggles with southern storms. The EURO has been trending with much lower amounts as we've been watching this system develop.

RPM

This is our private model from our weather vender, The Weather Company. The RPM has been really low on totals with this storm system.

PHOTOS | Compare the models; see the snow projection Note: These models are as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.