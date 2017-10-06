(Photo: maxuser, WXIA)

ATLANTA - UPDATE: A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning was issued Friday morning for portions of the Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. Landfall is expected near the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Nate was over the open waters of the Caribbean Sea on Friday. It will skirt past the Yucatan Peninsula before entering the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to intensify.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says Nate is forecast to become a hurricane once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It will move toward the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.

As of 8 am Friday, Tropical Storm Nate was centered about 115 miles northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 230 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 miles per hour with higher gusts. It is now moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with a significant increase in forward speed.

On its present forecast track, the center of Nate should move across the open waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, reaching the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday evening, before entering the Gulf of Mexico overnight. Nate is expected to reach hurricane strength after it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana eastward to the Alabama/Florida border, including the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, eastward to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border eastward to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued west of Morgan City to

Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

(Photo: WXIA)

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected or occurring in the warned area. A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

HOW WILL IT IMPACT GEORGIA

Chris says rain is expected from the storm, but at this point, it is too early to forecast just how much rain and what sort of impact the storm will make on the metro Atlanta and north Georgia areas.

The most recent storm track suggests that Nate will likely make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a hurricane on Sunday, but Chris points out that the cone stretches from western Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle. On its currently projected path, we will likely see some heavy rains, but the forecast will have to be fine-tuned as we get closer to the weekend.

