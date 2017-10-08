Nate moves away from metro Atlanta with little more than a breeze

StormTrackers capture the sunset after tropical depression Nate moved through Georgia Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo: Nat Zachary) (Photo: WXIA)

The remnants of Hurricane Nate lashed much of the Southeast with heavy rains and winds Sunday, fading to a tropical depression but still knocking out power to more than 100,000 people and driving rivers of water through the streets of many communities.

Nate slammed through a region still suffering from hurricane exhaustion in recent weeks after Harvey, Irma and Maria. More than 5 million people remained in a flood watch late Sunday.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said his city planned for the worst, hoped for the best and made out pretty well.

"#NOLA was very fortunate during this weather event," Landrieu tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors in Mississippi who felt the brunt of Nate's impacts."

Nate crashed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River before making landfall again early Sunday near Biloxi, Miss. The hurricane was the first to make landfall in the state since Katrina devastated much of the Gulf Coast in 2005.

By Sunday evening, the remnants of Nate had moved into Tennessee and the Carolinas, bringing severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to North and South Carolina, along with Flash Flood Watches and Warnings to those areas.

Heavy rains passed through metro Atlanta, and along with limited reports of downed trees in Haralson, Paulding and Hall counties, the metro area emerged relatively unscathed from Nate's fury.

As Nate approached, parts of metro Atlanta were under either a Tropical Storm Watch or Tropical Storm Warning. In addition, Flash Flood Watches were raised for many areas. By Sunday evening, all of those watches and warnings were dropped for metro Atlanta as Nate moved away from the state.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says more rain is expected on Monday afternoon as temperatures remain warm and muggy. The high temperature is expected to be 83. The rain chances come down to 40 percent on Tuesday and 30 percent on Wednesday. He says the rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is not from Nate.

