Storm chaser's videos capture ferocity of Hurricane Nate's Biloxi landfall

(Photo: Buchanan, Christopher)

BILOXI, Miss. -- A storm chaser's videos of Hurricane Nate storm surge are spreading wildly on social media - and showing the full fury of this storm as it slams into the Gulf Coast.

Mike Theiss, a National Geographic photographer and storm chaser, posted videos out of Biloxi, Mississippi about an hour before the storm made its second landfall there. However, what he shared made it abundantly clear that the storm surge had already moved in.

His videos in and around the Golden Nugget Biloxi casino and hotel tell the story well, showing doors half-covered by rising storm waters.

#StormSurge coming into lobby of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/sYeHT1aMzI — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

Other tweets also showed the same waters being forced in by heavy winds.

And still more showed water making its way into the casino and rising upwards of three feet.

#StormSurge coming into first floor of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi. The doors are buckling and surge continues to rise !! #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/5TbA6hXyvW — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

Hurricane Nate ! Live with storm surge rising in Biloxi https://t.co/bVVvyPjwn4 — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

His videos are only the latest views from the Gulf which has been preparing for Nate's arrival for days now. But they're just another reminder in a season full of hurricanes just how powerful even a small one can be.

Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest on this developing tropical weather system.

► For the latest weather updates, visit our weather page at 11Alive.com/weather

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 11Alive app now.

© 2017 WXIA-TV