ATLANTA - Georgia Power said Thursday that it expects to have service restored to 95 percent of its Atlanta customers by 10 am Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the utility said it was hoping to have 95 percent service restored to the entire state by Sunday night.

Here is the rest of the utility's repair times for other cities:

Athens – Sept. 14, 10 p.m.

Atlanta – Sept. 15, 10 p.m.

Augusta – Sept. 16, Noon

Macon – Sept.16, 10 p.m.

Savannah/Brunswick – Sept. 16, 10 p.m.

Valdosta – Sept. 16, 10 p.m.

The damage came in the wake of Hurricane Irma, a storm that the company says was one of the strongest and largest to hit the state in decades.

As of Thursday morning, Georgia Power has restored power to 830,000 customers, with 155,000 customers remaining to be restored. Nearly 8,000 personnel are now engaged in Georgia Power’s statewide restoration effort and the company’s statewide restoration efforts are advancing ahead of schedule.

