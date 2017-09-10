WXIA
Irma evacuees seeking shelter in Albany Civic Center

The southwest Georgia city has been the site of several recent weather disasters.

Jerry Carnes , WXIA 12:02 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

ALBANY, GA. - Hurricane Irma evacuees have gathered at the Albany Civic Center as the storm continues to approach Georgia.

Many who have gathered at the center are unsure whether their homes can withstand Irma’s high winds.

Some have mobile homes that have barely survived other storms and tornadoes.

Authorities are warning everyone in the area that emergency vehicles won't be on the road if the winds are over 40 miles an hour.

Officials also don’t want anyone on the streets during those periods of high winds, either.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


