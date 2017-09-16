WXIA
Close

Are your lights back on? Georgia Power says 99 percent restored

After several days in the dark, lights are starting to come on for those impacted by Irma.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 5:11 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

ATLANTA - Georgia Power said on Saturday afternoon that it has restored service to almost 1 million of its customers impacted by Hurricane Irma.

But then, 11Alive reporter Kaitlyn Ross received this image via social media.

On Friday, the company said it was about 24 hours ahead of schedule in restoring service.

Georgia Power estimates that damage from Hurricane Irma could include:

  • Nearly 1,500 broken or damaged power poles
  • More than 6,000 spans of wire (or nearly 230 miles)
  • Nearly 2,400 fallen trees
  • Approximately 450 transformers damaged

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories