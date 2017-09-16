Are your lights back on? Georgia Power says 99 percent restored

IMAGE 11ALIVE VIEWER

ATLANTA - Georgia Power said on Saturday afternoon that it has restored service to almost 1 million of its customers impacted by Hurricane Irma.

On Friday, the company said it was about 24 hours ahead of schedule in restoring service.

Georgia Power estimates that damage from Hurricane Irma could include:

Nearly 1,500 broken or damaged power poles

More than 6,000 spans of wire (or nearly 230 miles)

Nearly 2,400 fallen trees

Approximately 450 transformers damaged

