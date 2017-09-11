Cancellations for Atlanta inbound and outbound flights

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

Hurricane Irma is barreling towards Georgia, which means flight cancellations.

As of early morning on Monday, September 11, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has reported 627 cancellations.

A number of those flights were either coming in from Florida or going out to any impacted, coastal areas such as Savannah and Palm Beach, Florida.

Southwest Airlines announced Monday morning that all flights to and from Atlanta will be canceled after 1 pm Monday. The carrier plans a normal schedule of operations on Tuesday.

As Irma makes its way closer to Georgia, we will start to see more and more delays and cancellations.

Some airlines are capping their prices ahead of Irma, as well as accommodating re-booking flights and waiving cancellation fees.

