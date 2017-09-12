Chainsaw-toting nun a sign of strength, recovery in south Florida

(Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI, Fla. -- When none will help you, this nun will - with a chainsaw in hand.

Just ask the Miami-Dade Police Department who shared a video of Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School out helping clear debris by cutting up downed tree branches with a bright red chainsaw.

According to their Facebook page, an off-duty officer spotted Sister Margaret pitching in by cutting trees to clear neighborhood roadways. The officer took time to take a few pictures with her before the department shared a message of appreciation with her online.

"Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong," their message said.

It comes just days after massive Hurricane Irma slammed into south Florida before pushing up the Sunshine State into Georgia.

And while social media is now rife with every nun pun imaginable, it's hard not to admire yet another great example of everyone lending a hand to recovery efforts so soon after a major disaster.

