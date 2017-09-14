Deal says Irma damage is widespread; hard to tell which areas were hit hardest

HABERASHAM COUNTY, GA. - As Georgia Power and other utilities continue restoring power around the state in Hurricane Irma's wake, Gov. Nathan Deal said on Thursday the storm’s damage is so widespread it’s hard to tell which areas were hit the hardest.

“The volume of downed power lines is so huge, it’s going to take time to get everyone restored,” Deal said during a stop in Habersham County.

Georgia Power announced Thursday morning that it plans to have power restored to 95 percent of the state by Saturday night, about 24 hours sooner than its Wednesday estimate.

Overall, Deal said he was pleased how the state responded to the crisis.

“The main thing we learned is just that we have to be prepared, and we are better prepared today, and we will be in the future as well,” Deal said. “Our people and our agencies have become better trained when it comes to dealing with future emergencies.”

