DeKalb schools extending school day to make up for missed Irma time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- The DeKalb County School District announced their plan to make up days lost during the power outages following Tropical Storm Irma.

The school day is being extended by 20 minutes every school day between Oct. 2 and the end of the semester. They are also remaining open on Election Day, Nov. 7, instead of closing.

The district has four inclement weather days built into their calender but decided to gain back some of the lost instructional time instead of taking them.

“We did not want to simply recoup lost moments. Our most precious commodity is instructional time, and we want to make this an effective learning opportunity,” said Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green. “We lost four days and we’re trying to be as creative and productive as we can about recapturing that time. Extending the school day with this schedule is the least disruptive for all parties.”

RECAP: Extended school day schedule from Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, through Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017:

• Dismissal will occur 20 minutes later than normal, Monday-Friday, each week.

• Parents will receive a notification from their campus regarding the dismissal time.

